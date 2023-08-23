TRAGEDY: Manchester Yungerman Killed In Paragliding Accident In The Swiss Alps





Yisroel Avrohom ben Moshe Rabinowitz z”l, a yungerman from Manchester, UK, was tragically found deceased after a devastating paragliding accident in the Swiss Alps. He was in his mid-20s.

Swiss authorities at first only recovered the parachute Avromi z”l was using, with search-and-rescue teams, including Zurich Hatzolah resources, later locating him.

Avromi got married less than two years ago to his wife, Devori (Issler), with whom he had a son who is now 8 months old.

Baruch Dayan Ha’Emes.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)