TRAGEDY: Manchester Yungerman Killed In Paragliding Accident In The Swiss Alps

Yisroel Avrohom ben Moshe Rabinowitz z”l, a yungerman from Manchester, UK, was tragically found deceased after a devastating paragliding accident in the Swiss Alps. He was in his mid-20s.
Swiss authorities at first only recovered the parachute Avromi z”l was using, with search-and-rescue teams, including Zurich Hatzolah resources, later locating him.
Avromi got married less than two years ago to his wife, Devori (Issler), with whom he had a son who is now 8 months old.
Baruch Dayan Ha’Emes.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Say Tehillim in the Public Tehillim Group for Yisroel Avrohom Moshe Ben Rivka Leah:
https://www.tehillimforall.com/groups/group/?id=y318&utm_source=link
remember the 2 special needs boys missing last week, they were found just daven and dont intefere with the professionals on site
BDE
Grandson of the biala rebbe
To YWN: How dare you make such a post even before a body was found? This is disgusting. You’re a disgrace of a news organization. You should be ashamed of yourselves.