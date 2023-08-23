RUDY SEETHES: “They’re Gonna Come For You” [SEE VIDEO]





Rudy Giuliani delivered a fervent address denouncing what he called the “enemies of our republic.” As he embarked on a journey from New York City to Georgia to address the charges brought against him in Fulton County, Giuliani expressed his commitment to fighting for justice.

Giuliani, along with 18 other co-conspirators, is facing indictment on Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) charges. These charges stem from their alleged involvement in elaborate schemes aimed at overturning the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.

Amidst a throng of reporters on Wednesday, Giuliani shared his perspective before boarding his flight at the airport.

“I don’t know how many times he has to be proven innocent and they have to be proven to be liars. Actually, enemies of our republic, we are destroying rights, sacred rights.

They are destroying my right to counsel, my right to be a lawyer. They’re destroying his right to counsel. It’s not accidental they’ve indicted all the lawyers. Never heard of that before in America. All the lawyers indicted.

Now, whether you dislike or like Donald Trump, let me give you a warning. They’re gonna come for you. When the political winds shift, as they always do, let us pray that Republicans are more honest, more trustworthy, and more American than these people in charge of this government.”

