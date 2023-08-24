Petirah Of Hagaon HaRav Aharon Schechter ZT”L, Rosh Yeshiva Chaim Berlin, Member Of Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah





YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of Hagaon Harav Aharon Schechter ZT”L, Rosh Yeshiva of Chaim Berlin, and member of the Moetzes Gedolei Hatorah of Agudath Yisrael of America. He was 95.

The Rosh Yeshiva has been unwell the past two years, and wad Niftar early Thursday morning.

The Levaya will be held today at 12:45pm at Yeshiva Chaim Berlin, on Coney Island Ave between Avenue L and Avenue M. Kevura will be at Beth David Cemetery, in Elmont, Long Island.

Rav Aharon was a Talmid Muvhak of the late Rosh Yeshiva, Hagaon HaRav Hutner Zt”l, who appointed Rav Aharon as Rosh Yeshiva of the Yeshiva. He was a brilliant Talmid Chochom, and delivered a daily Shiur in the Yeshiva for many decades, as he was Mechanech thousands upon thousands of Bochrim, Yungerleit and doros of Mishpachos.

An in depth article will be published shortly.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…