BORO PARK: Levaya of Rabbi Dr. Yehuda Sorscher Z”L





We regret to inform you of the passing of Rabbi Dr. Yehuda Sorscher who was niftar in middle of the night Wednesday. Rabbi Sorscher was the first executive director of Yesha Derech Chaim, founded by his illustrious brother’s in-law, Harav Hagoan Reb Yisrael Plutchok ztl and Harav Hagoan Mordichai Reb Rennert ztl.

Dr. Sorscher was a well-known dentist in Boro Park for over thirty years. His patients included Rav Avigdor Miller ztl, the Novominkser Rebbe and Rav Binyamin Zeilberger ztl, the late Rosh Yeshiva of Beth Hatalmud.

Rabbi Sorscher spent his mornings learning in Derech Chaim and his evenings giving the daf yomi shiur at Beis Ahron Tzvi (Rabbi Felder’s shul) in Boro Park. He also gave the motzei Shabbos navi shiur in that shul. He gave these shiurim for close to thirty years.

The levaya will be held today at 11:00AM at Yeshiva Derech Chaim 1573 39th St, Brooklyn, NY (where 16th Ave intersects with 39th Street and Dahil Rd.)

He is survived by his children Nechama Sorscher, Mrs. Mindel Modes, Harav Hagoan Reb Ahron Sorscher, Mrs. Chaya Levi, Mrs. Soro Rothstein, Mrs. Tova Sperka, Mrs. Raizel Reit, Rav Moshe Sorscher, Mrs. Bassi Katz, Mrs. Russi Godfrey, Rabbi Shmuel Sorscher, Mr. Refael Sorscher, Mrs. Mirriam Scheiner, Mrs. Brochi Lomner.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

