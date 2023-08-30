Trump Slams Fox News And “Sloppy Chris Christie”





Former President Donald Trump, fired off an angry response to a segment on the show “America Reports.” While he notably skipped the initial Republican primary debate on Fox News, citing a perceived hostility towards him, Trump’s attention remained fixated on the channel.

In a recent episode of “America Reports,” GOP presidential candidate Chris Christie took center stage. The show’s host, John Roberts, questioned Christie about the trial date set by a federal judge, Tanya Chutkan, for Trump’s indictment in Washington, D.C. This indictment was related to Trump’s alleged involvement in attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

Roberts posed a pointed query to Christie regarding the implications of the March 4 trial date, a day ahead of the Super Tuesday primary. “Supporters of former President Trump are looking at this saying that timeline seems to clearly be designed to interfere with the primary process. What do you say?” asked Roberts.

Christie, a former New Jersey governor and presidential candidate, responded with candor, stating, “What interferes with the primary process is Donald Trump’s conduct and his insistence on continuing to run for president of the United States despite the fact he’s been indicted in four different jurisdictions and he’s out on bail in four different jurisdictions in this country. Whether you believe the charges are just or not, they are here.”

The conversation proceeded with Christie emphasizing his credentials and asserting that Trump’s chances against President Joe Biden were bleak. Roberts countered, “Well, I mean, he is still the frontrunner by a longshot. He dropped a little after the first debate but still has a leg up on everybody else. We’ll see how this continues to go.”

Unsurprisingly, Trump did not remain silent in the face of this exchange. Taking to his Truth Social platform, he unleashed a two-part response targeting both Christie and Roberts.

Trump lambasted Christie, writing, “Sloppy Chris Christie, who was rated the Worst Governor in the History of New Jersey, had the lowest approval rating, 8%, had 11 straight downgrades of New Jersey Bonds, a record, was thrown out of New Hampshire after his last debate, and endlessly suffered from the horrible and never-ending Bridgegate scandal, SHOULD DROP OUT OF THE RACE. HE IS GOING NOWHERE AND IS VERY BAD FOR THE REPUBLICAN PARTY!”

He then shifted his focus to Roberts, criticizing his interpretation of polling data. “Would somebody please tell RINO John Roberts of FoxNews that my poll numbers went up after the last ‘debate,’ they didn’t go ‘slightly down.’ I am leading DeSanctimonious by more than 50 Points, and Crooked Joe Biden by a lot. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)