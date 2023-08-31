BEST FRIENDS? Joe Biden Praises Ron DeSantis Over Hurricane Response





Despite being his political opponent, President Joe Biden had some warm words for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday, after he was asked about the response to Hurricane Idalia that is currently ravaging the Sunshine State.

“Mr. President. Governor DeSantis is also running for president. You are running for reelection. Do you sense any politics in your conversations with him about this issue,” a White House reporter asked Biden, practically begging the president to bash DeSantis.

To his credit, Biden didn’t.

“No, believe it or not, I know this sounds strange, especially how the nature of politics today. But, you know, I was down there when the last major storm,” Biden responded. “I spent a lot of time with him walking from from community to community, making sure he had what he needed to get it done.”

“I think he trusts my judgment and my desire to help. And I trust him to be able to suggest this is not about politics, is about taking care of the people of this state,” he added.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)