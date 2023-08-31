TERROR WAVE: IDF Soldier Killed In Truck-Ramming Attack, 5 Injured





Six IDF soldiers were injured in a ramming attack at the Maccabim checkpoint on the Jerusalem 443 highway near Modiin on Thursday morning.

A terrorist driving a truck rammed into the soldiers near the checkpoint. He then fled the scene and continued driving toward the Chashmonaim intersection, several miles away. By the time, he got to the checkpoint, the security forces had been briefed about the attack and immediately opened fire at the truck, neutralizing the terrorist.

One soldier was critically injured, two were seriously injured, one was moderately injured, and two were lightly injured. Paramedics provided emergency medical aid at the scene and evacuated them to Sheba, Asaf HaRofeh, and Shaare Tzedek Hospitals. Sadly, the critically injured soldier died of his wounds shortly later.

In the wake of the attack, the highway between the two checkpoints was closed to traffic.

The terrorist was later identified as a 41-year-old Palestinian who had a valid permit to work in Israel.

It is the fourth terror attack in less than 24 hours, following the attack at the light rail station in Jerusalem on Wednesday evening, an attack against IDF soldiers at Kever Yosef on Wednesday night, and an attempted ramming attack near Chevron on Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story.

