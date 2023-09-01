TANTRUM: MAGA World FLIPS OUT After DeSantis Wins A Straw Poll





Florida Governor Ron DeSantis emerged as the victor over former President Donald Trump in a straw poll organized by the Young Republicans, causing a meltdown in MAGA world.

The Young Republicans National Convention, held in Dallas, saw active participation from members across the nation. At the end of the event, the organization shared the results of a poll taken of attendees.

“Straw Poll Results Are In! YRs across the country participated in a straw poll at YRNC Dallas. And it’s clear that YRs are divided between two contenders. Ron DeSantis comes in with 36.6% of the support, closely followed by Donald Trump at 35.4%.”

The tweet triggered an immediate and foaming-at-the-mouth backlash from the MAGA movement. Laura Loomer, a borderline insane and prominent Trump supporter, denounced the Young Republicans’ choice of DeSantis.

“Future uniparty shills coming out strong for a failed candidate who was just rejected by his own PAC today for being too much of a ‘rookie’,” Loomer wrote.

“No statement on the politicized arrest of President Trump but they had time to publish a pro-DeSantis straw poll with no sample size,” whine Gavin Wax, another prominent Trumpster.

Up and down the interwebs, Trump supporters moaned and groaned about DeSantis winning a single straw poll despite Trump leading in every national poll.

This of course begs the question: Why are they so scared? Is there something they know that we don’t?

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)