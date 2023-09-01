“SILLY”: Bill Barr Shoots Down Trump’s “Election Interference” Claim





In an interview with Fox News, former Attorney General Bill Barr asserted that Trump’s claim that his indictments are “political interference” are “silly,” backing up a similar sentiment expressed by Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.

“I mean, the basic principle in the criminal justice system is if a prominent person commits a crime and is seeking office, that doesn’t give them immunity,” Barr told host John Roberts.

Barr continued: “If there’s enough time to have it resolved before the election, it should be resolved. The idea that, ‘Oh, okay. Well, I’m sorry, we’ll let you get to run in the election and then after will address it.’ That’s not a principle of the criminal system.

“I mean, just think some mayor charged, you know, charged with massive embezzlement and he says, ‘Well, you know, it’s a year and a half to the election. Let’s put that on hold. While I run for reelection.’ It’s silly. It’s silly. Now, you can argue about whether he should have been charged and so forth. But the idea that this is interfering with the election is simply wrong.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)