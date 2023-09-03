TRUMP-GPT? Fake-Sounding Donald Trump Gives Interview With “Bizarre” Voice





A Thursday interview ostensibly featuring former President Donald Trump has ignited a wave of speculation and skepticism as viewers question the authenticity of the voice heard during the conversation.

During the approximately 17-minute phone interview with hosts John Solomon and Amanda Head on Real America’s Voice, the individual, presumed to be Trump, displayed a notably unusual speech pattern. Characterized by a distinctive lisp and a higher pitch than his typical delivery, the interview has raised eyebrows across the political world.

Robert Sigg, the president of Performance One Media, which owns the right-leaning network, expressed his skepticism when questioned about the peculiar interview. “Sounds like ChatGOP to me,” said Robert Sigg, the president of Performance One Media. Sigg added that an “internal investigation will be needed” to ascertain whether the network had been deceived by an imposter or artificial intelligence.

However, John Solomon, one of the interview hosts, insisted that the voice on the line was indeed that of the real Donald Trump. Real America’s Voice posted the entire interview and several clips of it on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The controversy surrounding the interview quickly gained momentum on social media platforms. Matt Wolking, the strategic communications director for the pro-DeSantis Never Back Down political action committee, tweeted, “I don’t know who did this interview, but it does not sound like Donald Trump.”

Matt Whitlock, a former GOP Senate staffer, also took to Twitter, offering three potential explanations for the unusual interview. He speculated, “1) he’s very sick 2) this is AI 3) they had the staffer with the best impression handle this interview.” Conservative commentator Erick Erickson echoed Whitlock, suggesting that “Trump either has a head cold or someone else filled in for him.”

Trump himself posted a video of the interview on Truth Social, seeming to confirm its authenticity. The question now is: Was Trump under the weather, or did some AI version of him give an interview?

