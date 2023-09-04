ANYONE SURPRISED? House Minority Leader Jeffries Endorses Notorious Anti-Semite Ilhan Omar Re-Election





House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) and fellow congressional Democrats have given their assurance to incumbent progressive Democrats, including Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), despite concerns stemming from her previous antisemitic remarks, that they will stand by them in the upcoming 2024 U.S. elections.

Jeffries emphasized, “Rep. Omar has secured the trust of her constituents in three elections and has consistently championed their interests, including her role on the House Budget Committee. In my capacity as House Democratic Leader, I wholeheartedly endorse her reelection bid and stand united in our fight against extreme MAGA Republicans for the sake of our nation’s future.”

Omar equated Israel with the Taliban, and when asked if she realizes why her Jewish colleagues in Congress perceive such language as anti-Semitic, she said that they are not “partners in justice” and that she had “no regrets” about her comments.

Omar has a long history of other anti-Semitic and anti-Israel remarks, and has come under fire numerous times for her shameless and brazen anti-Semitism. Oh, and she also called the 9/11 attacks an incident in which “some people did something.”

Earlier this month, Jeffries led a delegation of twenty-four House Democrats on a six-day trip to Israel, sponsored by an organization affiliated with the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

Jewish Insider has reported AIPAC’s intention to challenge Omar and other lawmakers with perceived anti-Israel stances. When queried about Jeffries’ endorsement of Omar, AIPAC spokesman Marshall Wittmann opted not to comment when approached by JNS News.

Mark Mellman, the President and CEO of Democratic Majority for Israel, came to Jeffries’ defense regarding the endorsement. Mellman expressed, “Leader Jeffries has consistently demonstrated strong support for the Jewish community and the State of Israel. It’s customary for leaders of both parties to endorse incumbent colleagues who share their affiliation.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)