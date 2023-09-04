INSANE: Fauci Admits Masks Don’t Work, But Still Wants Us To Wear Them! [SEE VIDEO]





Dr. Anthony Fauci, the scientist largely responsible for much of the United States’ anti-Covid policies, said he wants Americans to be wearing masks – despite admitting that they didn’t do anything to stop the pandemic.

“I am concerned that people will not abide by recommendations,” Fauci said on CNN in a segment focused on the recent national rise in Covid cases.

As the top official in the federal government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Fauci said that “universal wearing of masks is the most practical way to go,” a policy he still holds to be true.

CNN host Michael Smerconich asked Fauci about a wide-ranging study released in February which showed that masks had no effect on the spread of Covid.

“There’s still no evidence that masks are effective during a pandemic,” Smerconish quoted Tom Jefferson, the study’s lead author.

“There is just no evidence that they make any difference. Full stop.”

Fauci acknowledged that the masks didn’t make a difference, but insisted that people should still wear them.

“When you’re talking about the effect on the epidemic or the pandemic as a whole, the data are less strong,” Fauci said.

“But there are other studies, Michael, that show at an individual level, for individuals,” they might be protective.”

