BDE: Tragic Boating Accident Claims Life of Reb Menachem Mendel Braun Z”L





YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of Reb Menachem Mendel Braun, Z”L, who tragically lost his life following a boating incident. He was the husband of Mrs. Chaya Braun and the loving son of Rabbi and Mrs. Avraham and Mirel Braun.

The Levaya took place in Baltimore on Sunday afternoon at Sol Levinson, followed by a Levaya in Monsey at Yeshiva of South Monsey and the Kevurah at Monsey Beis HaChaim on Brick Church Road.

In the wake of this tragic event, the Braun family is urging anyone with cherished memories or anecdotes of Reb Menachem Z”L to share them through email at [email protected]

To honor his memory and provide crucial support to his bereaved family, a Memorial Fund has been initiated. This fund aims to alleviate the financial strain on the Braun family during this painful period. Donors can contribute and make a significant difference by clicking here.

(YWN World headquarters – NYC)