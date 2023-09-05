BIDEN: “I’ve Been Doing This Longer Than Anyone”





President Joe Biden addressed concerns regarding his age during a campaign event in Philadelphia, assuring voters that he intends to lead the presidential ticket for the 2024 election.

Speaking before the Sheet Metal Workers union on Monday, Biden acknowledged the murmurs about his age and remarked, “I tell you what, someone said, ‘You know what? That Biden, he’s getting old, man. I tell you what.'” He added, “Well, guess what? Guess what? You know, the only thing that comes with age is a little bit of wisdom. I’ve been doing this longer than anybody, and guess what? I’m going to continue to do it, with your help.”

Fox News’ Peter Doocy noted, “That seems to be a subtle response to the claim made by an author who interviewed 300 people in Biden world for a new book, who said this weekend that President Biden could bow out.”

The reference was to an interview on Meet The Press featuring Franklin Foer, the author of the book titled “The Last Politician.” Foer shared with NBC’s Chuck Todd that it wouldn’t be a “total surprise” if President Biden decided to withdraw from the race.

During their coverage, Fox News presented a fresh Wall Street Journal poll indicating a “dead even” match between Biden and leading GOP contender Donald Trump for the presidency. Doocy pointed out that the same poll highlighted genuine concerns among voters about Biden’s age.

“That same Wall Street Journal poll has 73% of voters, including two-thirds of Democrats, saying that President Biden is too old for another term,” Doocy pointed out.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)