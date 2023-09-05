Ishay Ribo’s Heartfelt Madison Square Garden Debut Makes History

Ahead of Rosh Hashanah, Ishay Ribo’s historic concert united Jews of all backgrounds for an emotional evening of unity, togetherness, and heartfelt song featuring Avraham Fried, Amir Dadon, and Akiva.
Ishay Ribo became the first Israeli artist and the first orthodox Jew to headline a concert at New York’s renowned Madison Square Garden arena on Sunday, September 3, in what became a historic evening of heartfelt songs that united thousands.
A packed Madison Square Garden arena waited with bated breath as Israeli singer Ishay Ribo ascended the colossal stage at New York City’s premier entertainment venue on Sunday evening. Hours later, when his final song dissolved into thunderous applause, the electrified emotions coursing through the audience bore witness to an unforgettable evening of Jewish unity and inspiration.
Coming just twelve days ahead of Rosh Hashanah, Ribo’s performance immersed those present in the moving melodies of Elul. “We’re bridging worlds tonight,” Ribo said of the concert’s theme. “These are songs I grew up on in the synagogue and in my parents’ home; I never imagined a day when thousands would sing those songs here in Madison Square Garden.”
Ribo’s Madison Square Garden debut—partnered with Bnei Akiva of the United States and Canada—reflected the diversity and unity of today’s Jewish world. Jews wearing jeans danced alongside those wearing black hats, and Chassidic, secular, Sephardic, and modern orthodox Jews sang along to a heartfelt repertoire of traditional Mizrachi tunes, modern Israeli rock, Chassidic niggunim, and original pop songs.
Secular Israeli rock star Amir Dadon—performing in the United States for the first time—joined Ribo on stage for a stirring performance of Ribo’s hit song Nafshi, and other classic hits, alongside Israeli popular star Akiva.
Midway through the concert, the music cut short. “I am honored by the presence of an artist who has been a personal inspiration and mentor,” Ribo said. “I stand before him as a student before his teacher,” he added before inviting Chassidic singer Avraham Fried to the stage. Surprised to find himself on the big screens, Fried made his way to the stage amidst uproarious cheering from the audience. United on stage, the two performed an emotional rendition of Avinu Malkeinu in honor of the concert’s auspicious date: the birthday of the Baal Shem Tov and the Baal HaTanya on 18 Elul.
For all those present, the event’s immense scale evoked powerful emotions. “A venue of this scale once seemed unachievable for Jewish music,” Ribo said. “But the world is changing today. There are challenges, but as artists, we’re here to bring light and create togetherness.”
Media: History at MSG | Media (See below for credits)
Video: Shimmy Socol
Photos:
Yisroel Teitelbaum
Dani Diamond
Ohad Kab
Dovber Hectman
Mendi Krief
Ahead of rosh hashana are you sick???
A mixed concert with plenty of kol isha, yishai ribo??!!
i dont think any of those people are going into the sifrei chaim.
Far be it from me to be hater, but a mixed concert sponsored by Bnei Akiva, featuring irreligious singers doesn’t seem to be quite in the spirit of Elul as the article makes it seem. I have not heard Daas Torah directly address this incident (and I am certainly far from Daas Torah myself), but I cannot imagine any of our gedolim endorsing this, though I may be wrong.
This is exactly what the Alter from Slabodka had in mind how yidden should prepare themselves for Yom Hadin
My 2 cents: a yishai ribbon concert in msg is the ushering in of moshiach? 12 days before rosh hashana? Really.
now if not one mainstream rosh yeshiva would suggest their followers attend such an event, rather they’d encourage them not to attend, than how can one claim that such an event be a representation of yidishkeit and the harborings of moshiach.
Nothing wrong with a concert. Just naarishkeit. Good fun.
Something very wrong with even half equating “positivity, ahavas chinam, achdus” in a naarishe concert, with moshiach.
Let me tell you why.
Because by making this even half holy..you have cheapened everything holy, everything with real value.
So many amaratzim today, believe that they have achieved something holy by spending a few hours listening to some soulful music. That is the yetzer hora talking plain and simple. They know deep down that this is zero compared to doing any mitzvos or maasim tovim. They clothe it nicely with words like “positivity and achdus” but by reinforcing this message, we reach people that you can make anything holy and spiritual and people make do with this sort of Ruchniyus and they don’t even feel any ache in their conscience when they say this is the real thing.
That’s really bad.
Everyone should go to the concert and enjoy themselves if they want to. But they must know that a minute spent there, has as much Ruchniyus value as a minute spent sleeping by the pool. It’s pure batolo plain and simple, and there’s this inexplicable yetzer hora attached to soulful music and lots of Jews in a crowd. That tries to convince you that this is something deeper.
You have to squish that yetzer hora and admit to yourself that you just plain batelled 2 hours of your life. That’s not necessarily wrong. But there’s nothing right about it either.
End of machooh
When Eliyahu Hanavi comes will there be mixed seating?
Maybe Golda Meir will sing hatikvah in front of Reb Chaim Rav elyashiv the chazon ish, Reb Moshe the chofetz Chaim the gra and Reb akiva eiger
Nothing wrong with paid placement but just state that’s what we’re reading.
This was for girls who are considering going off the derech. And also for nashim be’dmoos anashim
I find it quite straightforward that individuals who would typically attend mixed-gender events like a Yankees game or a theater production. many Orthodox people I know engaging in mixed gatherings, such as BBQ parties every Sunday, where there’s mingling, food, and drinks …. across genders .. for them at leaset they had a bit of התערוות for ‘ראש השנה’, it seems that those who wouldn’t have attendedthe avoe didn’t attend and didn’t even know about it till this post !
Cult-like
Habachur hachashuv: I am sure glad Hashem won’t be consulting with you about who goes in the sifrei chaim. And everyone else, cool it, I wasn’t there and don’t plan on going next time, but some Yidden get chiyus from this type of thing. Why does that bother you? There are people who won’t be in the beis medrash and might not even hear shofar in shul all Elul but this type of thing gives them some hisorerus. Why tell them it’s the yetzer horah? Maybe some of them will be inspired to be more ehrlich or make some sort of kabalos due to their inspiration. Maybe you don’t need it and I don’t need it but don’t take away the little connection some people have.
From my experience with years of reading articles on this website I have a hunch that this one is in the category of “riling people up” and not necessarily the views of YWN
Don’t fall for the bait
When is matisayahus concert? I need some regee before slichos.
The drake concert last week was a massive sign that moshiach is coming ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Trust me, I know. Im an influencer.
Anybody who disagrees is a rosha.
Actually just saw videos of this concert. I am a very normal person who goes to concerts every chol hamoed with my family. I live in the five towns for full disclosure. To name a concert “Elul” a week before Rosh Hashanah that was absolutely LOADED with mixed dancing and thousands of women singing along with me is a travesty and demands a serious protest. We have fallen to such low levels and we have mouthpieces that have zero hashkafa guidance to the point where this even can be praised is simply sickening. I don’t know what else to say. I have nothing to prove that I am not some yeshiva wacko extremist. Just a regular person who goes to concerts with my family at least once or twice a year. And the biggest shocker was Avraham fried. Terrible. Don’t give the “kiruv” line.