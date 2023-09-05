



Russian President Vladimir Putin has made striking claims, asserting that Western actors deliberately appointed an ethnic Jewish individual as the leader of Ukraine in a bid to mask what he described as the country’s “anti-human essence.”

In a recent statement, Putin directed criticism towards Ukraine’s leadership, particularly focusing on President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Jewish heritage. The president’s remarks highlighted the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, shedding light on the divisive narratives that have become intertwined with the conflict.

Putin’s comments, though provocative, did not offer specific details about the supposed statements made by Israelis on the internet regarding the situation. It’s worth noting that Putin himself has previously stated that he does not use the internet and does not own a smartphone.

Furthermore, the Russian leader’s assertion that Zelensky is not of Jewish descent contradicts widely available information. Putin attributed this claim to his “Jewish friends,” without providing further substantiation.

In the midst of these statements, Russia and Israel are embroiled in a diplomatic dispute centered around accusations of the Jewish state allegedly “whitewashing former Nazi accomplices in Ukraine.” The tensions escalated following a comment made by an Israeli diplomat who acknowledged the differing perspectives on Ukrainian historical figures associated with World War II. The diplomat acknowledged that while some Ukrainians view these figures as heroes of their struggle for independence, others condemn them as Nazi collaborators.

