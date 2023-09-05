McConnell’s Health Episodes Show No Evidence Of Strokes Or Seizures, Capitol Physician Says





Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell’s health episodes show “no evidence” of being strokes or seizures, the Capitol physician said in a letter released Tuesday after a medical evaluation and consultation with neurologists.

McConnell’s office released the letter from attending physician Brian P. Moanhan as the Senate returns from an extended summer break and question mount over the long-serving Republican leader’s health. The 81-year-old froze up last week during a press conference in Kentucky, unable to respond to a question — the second such episode in a month.

“There is no evidence that you have a seizure disorder or that you experienced a stroke, TIA or movement disorder such as Parkinson’s disease,” the attending Capitol physician Brian P. Monohan wrote.

The doctor said the assessments entailed several medical evaluations including a brain MRI imaging and “consultations with several neurologists for a comprehensive neurology assessment.” It comes the aftermath of McConnell’s health episodes after sufferinga concussion in a fall earlier this year.

“There are no changes recommended in treatment protocols as you continue recovery from your March 2023 fall.”

(AP)