DUMB OR CONFUSED? Biden Scurries Out In Middle Of Medal Of Honor Ceremony





President Joe Biden has come under fire after hastily exiting a Medal of Honor ceremony at the White House, leaving war hero Larry Taylor alone on stage. During the ceremony, Biden awarded the nation’s highest military honor to Taylor, an 81-year-old retired Army Captain celebrated for his heroics during the Vietnam War.

As Taylor was visibly moved, shedding a tear as the medal was pinned to his lapel, President Biden began heading towards the exit even before the closing benediction was read, leaving the decorated war hero by himself.

This incident comes on the heels of prior controversies surrounding Biden’s interactions with military personnel. Notably, the president faced criticism for repeatedly checking his watch during a ceremony honoring soldiers killed in an ISIS-K suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, in 2021.

Larry Taylor’s actions during the Vietnam War were nothing short of heroic. On June 18, 1968, he embarked on a daring rescue mission to save four men from a long-range reconnaissance team who were surrounded and in danger of being overrun by enemy troops. Taylor, flying an attack helicopter, carried out a series of maneuvers and used his helicopter’s Miniguns and aerial rockets to fend off the enemy, even using the helicopter’s landing lights to distract them.

Taylor’s innovative thinking and courage saved the lives of the trapped soldiers. He later received numerous combat decorations, including the Silver Star, a Bronze Star, and two Distinguished Flying Crosses. He left Vietnam in August 1968.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)