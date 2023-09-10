DISASTER: Crucial NYC Agencies Could Be Gutted Under Migrant Crisis Plan





Mayor Eric Adams has called for budget reductions of up to 15% across all New York City agencies to help conserve funds that can be directed to dealing with the growing migrant crisis. But experts warn that these cuts could undermine crucial municipal services, including trash collection, after-school programs, and law enforcement.

All city departments have received instructions to trim 5% from their budgets by November, translating into a financial reduction from the city-funded segment of Adams’ $107 billion spending proposal. However, if the city fails to secure adequate financial support from the Biden administration or Albany early next year, Adams has cautioned that additional 5% reductions may be mandated in both January and April.

“Since the significant influx of asylum seekers into our city began last spring, we have cautioned New Yorkers that this crisis could potentially impact every city service if we did not receive the necessary assistance,” Adams remarked in an official statement. “With the compounding costs of a national crisis impacting New York City, dwindling COVID funding, and reduced revenue growth, our city’s financial future could be in jeopardy if we do not take action.”

Despite these financial challenges, Adams said that his administration will work to minimize disruptions to essential programs and has ruled out layoffs, a claim contested by some City Hall insiders.

“There’s no scenario where a 5% cut at every agency can occur without layoffs,” an inside source told the NY Post. “This could lead to dirtier streets and a potential increase in crime.”

It’s worth noting that Mayor Adams had previously unveiled two rounds of budget cuts to address the ongoing crisis, including 3% reductions across all city agencies last September and an additional 4.75% cut for the current fiscal year.

This latest announcement comes amid the NYPD’s ongoing battle with surging crime rates and challenges faced by the Department of Homeless Services and other city agencies in delivering essential services.

The city has established over 200 emergency shelters to accommodate more than 110,000 migrants. Adams has estimated that the city has already expended nearly $1.5 billion in managing the influx of new arrivals over the past year, with potential spending projected to reach up to $12 billion by July 2025.

As news of the impending agency budget cuts spread, many New Yorkers expressed concerns about the potential impact on city services, and socialist Comptroller Brad Lander of New York City commented that his office would scrutinize the proposed cuts but cautioned against scapegoating asylum seekers, emphasizing that it would not enhance education, public safety, housing affordability, or the overall quality of life for New Yorkers.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)