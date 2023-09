Watch this heartfelt and amazing rendition on the first night of selichos by R’ Shaya Slamovits, who has been leading davening since he was 17 years old, even before he survived the camps during the Holocaust. This living connection to the alter heim who is now K”AH 98 years old has been a chazan in Brooklyn for many years.

Alternate video:

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)