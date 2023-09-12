IRRITABLE TRUMP SYNDROME: Donald Blows His Top Over “MORONS!!!” Questioning His Age





Former President Donald Trump flew off the handle against Fox News and the Wall Street Journal on Sunday, taking issue with a WSJ poll that questioned voters about his “age and mentality.”

Trump, who is the clear frontrunner in the 2024 race, turned to Truth Social to vent his frustration. Trump insisted that he remains in excellent health and cited his victory in “the Senior Club Championship at a big golf club, with many very good players” as evidence of his vitality.

At 77 years old, Trump and his potential opponent, President Joe Biden, aged 81, have faced concerns from voters regarding their elderly status and mental fitness. Trump has frequently criticized Biden’s age and cognitive abilities, but he expressed outrage that right-leaning media outlets like Fox News and WSJ would pose similar questions about him.

In his message to his supporters, Trump decried the WSJ poll as “phony and probably rigged,” suggesting that it emerged as a means to mitigate the perception of “mental incompetence” associated with Biden. He emphasized his previous willingness to undergo a mental acuity test, which he claims to have aced.

The former president proceeded to challenge media mogul Rupert Murdoch, President Biden, and the heads of WSJ to undertake “acuity tests.” He declared, “I will name the place and the test, and it will be a tough one. Nobody will come even close to me.” Trump proposed incorporating physical activities into the challenge, citing his recent golf championship win as evidence of his physical and mental prowess.

He also took the opportunity to criticize Fox News and WSJ, referring to them as “damaged goods” following their support for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and their involvement in a “$780,000,000 ‘settlement.'” Trump concluded his message by labeling them as “MORONS!!!”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)