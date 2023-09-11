Chai Lifeline Celebrates Grand Opening Of Boro Park Family Center [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]





The Boro Park community turned out in full force to celebrate the grand opening of the Chai Lifeline Family Center on Sunday, September 10. Hundreds gathered to watch the beautiful kevias [affixing] mezuzah ceremony led by the Stuchiner Rebbe, Reb Lazer Yudkovsky, and enjoyed balloons, games, and an ice cream truck, as they marked the momentous occasion.

The Chai Lifeline Family Center located at 3908 16th Avenue, will serve as a home away from home for children and families impacted by illness and crisis, offering a warm and supportive environment for respite and relaxation. The venue will provide fun and educational programming for children—overseen by Chai Lifeline staff and trained volunteers—while their parents get a much-needed break.

“At Chai Lifeline, our focus is on helping the community in their community,” said Rabbi Simcha Scholar, CEO of Chai Lifeline. “This location will serve as a space for children, families, and the entire Boro Park community to come together to get the support and services they require in their own neighborhood. It provides an invaluable opportunity for children to connect with peers who are going through similar challenges and allows them to form friendships, share experiences, and find comfort in knowing they are not alone in their journey.”

The Chai Lifeline Family Center was made possible through the support of longtime Chai Lifeline Benefactors Mayer and Chaya Rivka Fischl, as well as many other generous donors and dedicated volunteers. “We are profoundly grateful to the Fischls,” said Rabbi Scholar. “Their unwavering commitment to the mission of Chai Lifeline and to Klal Yisroel is the reason we are standing here today. Their vision and generosity have brought this critical project to life.”

Chai Lifeline is an international support network, providing social, emotional, and practical assistance to children, families, and communities impacted by medical crises and trauma through a variety of year-round programs and services. To learn more, visit www.chailifeline.org

