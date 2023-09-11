HISTORY CHANGER? New Account From Secret Service Eyewitness Sparks Fresh Doubts About JFK’s Assassination





Paul Landis, a former Secret Service agent who stood mere feet from President John F. Kennedy when he was assassinated in 1963, has raised questions about the Warren Commission’s long-standing single-bullet theory in a new interview published by The New York Times. Landis, now 88 years old, provided a recollection that differs from the two written statements he filed immediately after the tragic event, leaving many to wonder about the historical mystery surrounding Kennedy’s death.

Landis’s startling account could breathe new life into the lingering suspicions of a conspiracy in the assassination of President Kennedy, with some believing there might have been more than one gunman in Dallas on that fateful day, November 22, 1963. The Warren Commission had previously concluded that a single bullet struck Kennedy from behind, exiting through his throat, and then proceeded to hit Texas Governor John Connally in multiple locations, including the back, thigh, chest, and wrist.

Peter Baker of The New York Times explained that investigators reached this conclusion partly because the bullet was discovered on a stretcher believed to have held Governor Connally at Parkland Memorial Hospital.

However, Landis now says that he found the bullet lodged in the limousine seat behind where President Kennedy was seated after the motorcade arrived at the hospital. Motivated by the fear that someone might take the bullet as a souvenir, Landis claimed that he picked it up and placed it next to Kennedy on a stretcher. He emphasized the bullet’s significance as crucial evidence, stating, “I was just afraid that it was a piece of evidence that I realized right away. Very important. And I didn’t want it to disappear or get lost. So it was, ‘Paul, you’ve got to make a decision,’ and I grabbed it.”

Landis suggested that the bullet likely did not penetrate Kennedy’s back deeply and might have fallen out before the President left the vehicle.

The revelation comes on the heels of a significant development last year when, under the direction of the Biden administration, the National Archives released over 16,000 documents related to Kennedy’s assassination. A 2022 poll indicated that over 70% of Americans supported the release of these documents, reflecting the enduring interest and curiosity surrounding this pivotal moment in American history.

Landis, who had previously been unwavering in his belief that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone in fatally shooting President Kennedy, now appears to be harboring doubts about his long-held conviction. He admitted, “At this point, I’m beginning to doubt myself. Now I begin to wonder.”

With his forthcoming book, “The Final Witness: A Kennedy Secret Service Agent Breaks His Silence After 60 Years,” set to be released on October 10, 2023, Landis’s revelations are likely to reignite public fascination with one of the most enduring mysteries in American history—the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)