Trump Holds Mammoth 35-Point Lead In Iowa, New Poll Finds





In a new Emerson poll of Iowa released on Tuesday, former President Donald Trump continues to dominate the Republican primary field, holding a commanding 35-point lead over his closest rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

The poll data reveals that Trump secures 49% of the primary vote, while DeSantis lags behind at 14%, making it clear that Trump remains the frontrunner among potential GOP candidates.

However, compared to a previous poll conducted in May, both Trump and DeSantis have witnessed a decline in their support, while other candidates in the field have experienced modest gains.

Notably, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy have seen the most significant rise in support, each gaining 5 percentage points between May and September. Conversely, Trump’s support decreased by 13 percentage points during this period, while DeSantis saw a 6 percentage point drop.

The poll also highlights an educational divide among voters. Trump holds a majority of support among voters without a college degree, with 28% of college-educated voters backing him and 27% of postgraduate degree holders supporting him. In contrast, DeSantis garners 24% support from those with a college degree but only 16% from those with postgraduate degrees, with Nikki Haley earning 20% of the latter vote.

Another noteworthy finding from the poll is that 39% of Iowa voters are open to considering a different candidate and potentially changing their vote. Trump’s supporters are the most committed, with 79% stating they would definitely vote for him, while only 21% are open to changing their minds. In contrast, 71% of Scott voters, 70% of Haley supporters, 56% of DeSantis backers, and 46% of Ramaswamy voters are willing to consider alternative candidates.

On the Democratic side, all three declared candidates—President Joe Biden, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and author Marianne Williamson—experienced a decline in support since May. Biden’s support fell from 69% to 50%, Kennedy’s from 11% to 9%, and Williamson’s from 10% to 7%. Additionally, the category of “someone else or undecided” increased by 24%, rising from 10% in May to 34% in September.

The poll also revealed that 54% of respondents disapprove of President Biden’s performance, and 37% believe that the economy is the most pressing issue facing the country.

In a hypothetical general election rematch between Trump and Biden, the poll indicates that Trump leads with 48% support, while Biden trails at 35%.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)