HATZLACHA: Hunter Biden Sues Ex-Trump Aide For Leaking His Infamous Laptop





Hunter Biden has filed a lawsuit against Garrett Ziegler, a former White House aide in the Trump administration, for his purported involvement in disseminating what the lawsuit claims to be “tens of thousands of emails, thousands of photos, and dozens of videos and recordings” belonging to the son of President Joe Biden, as reported by ABC News on Wednesday.

The lawsuit, which was filed on Hunter Biden’s behalf, accuses Ziegler, who served as an aide to White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, of allegedly engaging in improper activities related to computer data. Specifically, Ziegler is accused of “accessing, tampering with, manipulating, altering, copying, and damaging computer data that they do not own,” actions that are alleged to be in violation of the state’s computer fraud laws.

The content in question reportedly originates from Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop, which had been left at a Delaware repair shop. Initially, the authenticity of the laptop’s contents was a subject of dispute, with claims of Russian disinformation circulating, particularly in the lead-up to the 2020 election. However, several media outlets, including the Washington Examiner, the Washington Post, and the New York Times, have since confirmed the contents as authentic.

The lawsuit offers a detailed account of how Ziegler, along with ten other unnamed defendants, allegedly obtained and subsequently disseminated data belonging to Hunter Biden.

Hunter Biden is seeking a jury trial to determine suitable damages and an injunction to halt Ziegler from further accessing or tampering with his data.

In a statement provided to ABC News, attorneys for Hunter Biden said, “While Defendant Ziegler is entitled to his extremist and counterfactual opinions, he has no right to engage in illegal activities to advance his right-wing agenda. Yet that is precisely what Defendant Ziegler and his so-called ‘nonprofit research group’ … have done.”

The lawsuit further alleges that Ziegler “regularly brag[s] about their illegal activities in interviews with members of the media, on social media, and on right-wing podcasts.”

This lawsuit follows Hunter Biden’s previous legal action, where he sued John Paul Mac Isaac, the owner of the computer repair shop, claiming that Isaac did not have the legal right to disseminate private information.

The recent legal move by Hunter Biden comes on the heels of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s announcement of directing a House committee to initiate an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden regarding his family’s business dealings.

Last month, a potential plea agreement between Hunter Biden and the Justice Department fell apart after both sides failed to finalize the terms. Hunter Biden faces charges of failing to pay taxes on income exceeding $1.5 million in 2017 and 2018, despite owing over $100,000 in taxes. Additionally, he may also face a gun-related charge.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)