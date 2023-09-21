SINGING A DIFFERENT SONG: Liberal NY Gov Hochul Tells Migrants To “Go Somewhere Else” [SEE VIDEO]





In a major shift of stance on Wednesday, Liberal Democratic New York Governor Kathy Hochul addressed the pressing issue of housing shortage for migrants within her state. During an appearance on CNN, she delivered a clear message to migrants, stating, “If you’re going to leave your country, go somewhere else.”

Governor Hochul emphasized the need to disseminate the message that New York lacked the capacity to accommodate more migrants. She stressed, “We have to let the word out that when you come to New York, we’re not going to have any more hotel rooms. We don’t have capacity. We have to also message properly that we’re at our limit. If you’re going to leave your country, go somewhere else.”

Furthermore, Governor Hochul offered advice to migrants, suggesting that they apply for asylum in their home countries before embarking on their journeys.

It is worth noting that Governor Hochul has faced criticism in the past for her similar remarks and efforts to curb the influx of migrants into New York, particularly New York City.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams voiced his support for this approach in late August, stating, “New York City is in that state. Every county in this state should be part of this.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)