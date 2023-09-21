SINGING A DIFFERENT SONG: Liberal NY Gov Hochul Tells Migrants To “Go Somewhere Else” [SEE VIDEO]

In a major shift of stance on Wednesday, Liberal Democratic New York Governor Kathy Hochul addressed the pressing issue of housing shortage for migrants within her state. During an appearance on CNN, she delivered a clear message to migrants, stating, “If you’re going to leave your country, go somewhere else.”
Governor Hochul emphasized the need to disseminate the message that New York lacked the capacity to accommodate more migrants. She stressed, “We have to let the word out that when you come to New York, we’re not going to have any more hotel rooms. We don’t have capacity. We have to also message properly that we’re at our limit. If you’re going to leave your country, go somewhere else.”
Furthermore, Governor Hochul offered advice to migrants, suggesting that they apply for asylum in their home countries before embarking on their journeys.
It is worth noting that Governor Hochul has faced criticism in the past for her similar remarks and efforts to curb the influx of migrants into New York, particularly New York City.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams voiced his support for this approach in late August, stating, “New York City is in that state. Every county in this state should be part of this.”
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Now she wakes up?? And you call this leadership??
I guess that makes her another alt-right fascist.
a classic white liberal, loves diversity but lives in a gated armed guard community and sends her kids to private school.
If it weren’t so tragic it would be laughable. It’s somewhat like the moron who kept hitting his head against the wall, and when asked why, he said It feels so good when I stop. Only these morons don’t stop!
My question is, at what point was it ok in Hochul’s assessment to be a sanctuary state, and what changed that made it not ok? It was ok to overspend taxpayer money, until what? They ran out of room?! There are no more hotels in NY to put them up at? So what was ok before, and now is not ok?
Some call it responsible governance (lol)…