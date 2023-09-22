TRAIN WRECK: White House Has No Answers For Reporter Asking About Illegals Pouring In [VIDEO]





Tensions flared at Thursday’s White House press briefing as White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre engaged in a heated exchange with Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy over the pressing illegal immigration issue. The confrontation ultimately led to Jean-Pierre refusing to answer Doocy’s question.

The fiery exchange unfolded during the press briefing when Doocy confronted Jean-Pierre with a question regarding the recent surge of illegal border crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border, where more than 10,000 unauthorized entries were recorded in a single day earlier this week.

Doocy asked, “So, what do you call it here at the White House when 10,000 people illegally cross the border in a single day?”

Jean-Pierre retorted, “So, what do you call it, Peter, when the GOP puts forth a — wait, no, no, no, no, no, you can’t,” talking over Doocy as he attempted to clarify his question. Doocy replied, “You’re answering my question with a question.”

“I’m answering — OK, we’re going to move on,” Jean-Pierre declared as the pair engaged in a contentious back-and-forth.

Doocy implored, “Karine, please,” but Jean-Pierre firmly stated, “No, no, no, we’re moving on,” and gestured to another reporter in the room before Doocy could continue his line of inquiry.

“Doocy made one final attempt, saying, “You said you were stopping the flow at the border. Ten thousand migrants—”

But he was cut off once again by Jean-Pierre, who stated, “Peter, I tried to answer the question, and you stopped me,” before turning her attention back to the other reporter, signaling that the discussion was over.

Following this contentious exchange, Jean-Pierre proceeded with the briefing, and Doocy was not granted the opportunity to ask further questions.

According to data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, border officials encountered over 7,500 migrants on a single Sunday in September, including 1,800 in Rio Grande Valley, Texas; 1,600 in Del Rio, Texas; 1,500 in Tucson, Arizona; and over 1,000 in El Paso, Texas. This number surged to more than 10,000 later in the week, according to CBP.

Sources told Fox News that as of last month, approximately 20,000 migrants were in federal custody, and NBC News reported that CBP has been releasing anywhere from 100 to 200 migrants per day onto U.S. streets shortly after they cross the border.

