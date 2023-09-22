SHADY JOE: Just 9% Of Americans Think Biden Didn’t Profit Off Being President





The latest Economist/YouGov poll found that a majority of Americans approve of the indictment of Hunter Biden, and a significant portion also express support for the House impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. Furthermore, the poll highlights concerns over the financial benefits gained by President Biden during his time in office.

The survey indicates that only 9% of respondents believe that President Biden has not received any personal financial benefits from his role as president. This finding comes as a part of a broader assessment of the president’s favorability, which still lingers in negative territory. According to the poll, 43% view President Biden favorably, while 53% view him unfavorably, resulting in a net favorability rating of -10.

However, these figures place President Biden ahead of other prominent political figures, such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has a net favorability rating of -11 (37% view favorably, 47% view unfavorably), and former President Donald Trump, whose net favorability rating stands at -14 (41% view favorably, 55% view unfavorably).

A notable aspect of the poll is the question that asks respondents about financial benefits accrued by politicians during their time in office. When asked, “To what extent, if at all, do you think the following has financially benefited from their positions in government while in office?” President Biden garnered attention for a different reason. A substantial portion of Americans, 43%, believed that he has benefited “a great deal,” with an additional 21% suggesting “a fair amount.” This outcome places President Biden ahead of both former President Trump and former President George W. Bush in terms of perceived financial benefits during their presidencies.

However, former President Barack Obama emerged as the leader in this regard, with 45% of respondents believing that he benefited “a great deal” financially during his time in office.

Interestingly, the poll also inquired about whether respondents believed that President Biden had personally profited from his son Hunter Biden’s business dealings, which have faced scrutiny for their potential connections to the president’s role. A significant 46% of respondents answered affirmatively, indicating that they believe President Biden has personally benefited from his son’s business dealings.

These findings coincide with recent congressional hearings, notably Attorney General Merrick Garland’s appearance before a House committee, where he faced intense questioning on the investigations into both President Biden and Hunter Biden.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)