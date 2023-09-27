REGRETS? Sarah Huckabee Sanders REFUSES To Endorse Donald Trump In 2024 [VIDEO]





Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the former White House press secretary under the Trump administration and the current Republican governor of Arkansas, made an appearance on Fox News on Monday. During the interview, she was questioned about her decision not to endorse her former boss, Donald Trump, for the 2024 presidential race.

Guest anchor Jacqui Heinrich referred to an Axios article that highlighted Sanders’s neutrality in the presidential primary despite Trump’s strong lead in early polls. Heinrich asked, “So when are you going to endorse somebody for 2024?”

Sanders responded by emphasizing her focus on her role as the governor of Arkansas, a position she has held for approximately nine months. She explained, “My focus has been on being governor of Arkansas. I’ve only been in office about nine months, and I wanted to really put my head down and focus on the things that were impacting our state.” She also noted her recent involvement in the state’s legislative sessions.

Despite not endorsing Trump at that moment, Sanders expressed her belief that Trump would likely be the Republican nominee for the 2024 presidential election. She stated, “I think President Trump is going to be the nominee. I think he is the best chance we have in ’24. And look, at the end of the day, his numbers are not going anywhere and there’s no big challenge facing him. I love the president and will continue to amplify the great policies that he had. I know that our country would be in a much better place if he was in office versus who we have there right now.”

Anchor John Roberts pressed further, mentioning other governors who have endorsed Trump for the 2024 race. He asked why Sanders had not yet joined this group of supporters. Sanders replied, “You know, again, my focus is on Arkansas. I’ll make that decision when it makes sense. But I’ve really tried to zigzag.”

Heinrich attempted one last inquiry, asking if the former president had pressured Sanders to endorse him. Sanders affirmed her continued positive relationship with Trump, stating, “Look, I love the president, continue to have a great relationship with him, and I don’t see that changing any time soon.”

The interview concluded with Sanders maintaining her focus on her responsibilities as the governor of Arkansas and deferring any decision on endorsements for a later time.

