OBAMA 2.0: Michelle Obama Will Be Appointed Democratic Nominee At Convention, Ted Cruz Predicts [VIDEO]





On Monday’s edition of Fox News’ “Hannity,” U.S. Senator Ted Cruz made a speculative prediction regarding the upcoming Democratic National Convention in 2024. Cruz suggested that the Democratic Party might opt to remove President Joe Biden from the presidential ticket and replace him with former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Appearing on Sean Hannity’s show, Cruz, who frequently promotes his podcast during his public appearances, discussed his forecast for next year’s Democratic National Convention, where President Biden is anticipated to secure the party’s nomination for a second term.

In recent polls, President Biden’s approval ratings have declined, and many Democrats have voiced their reservations about his candidacy for reelection. Cruz expressed his belief, stating, “I think the odds are very significant that next summer at the Democrat national convention that the Democrat party will jettison Joe Biden and will throw him off the ticket, and they will parachute in instead, Michelle Obama to be their candidate.”

Cruz further elaborated on his prediction, emphasizing the potential dangers of such a move. He remarked, “I think they’re gonna look to Michelle Obama as the savior to come in. And I think if that happens, that would be very, very dangerous. And every time I see a Democrat or one of their puppets in the press beginning to point out the problems with Joe Biden – every time that happens, the chances of that go up and up and up.”

Hannity inquired about Michelle Obama’s potential interest in such a role, to which Cruz responded, “You know, I don’t know Michelle very well.” He then argued that a Democratic primary featuring prominent contenders like Vice President Kamala Harris, Senator Elizabeth Warren, California Governor Gavin Newsom, and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg could fracture various segments of the Democratic voter base. Cruz suggested that selecting Michelle Obama at the convention could serve as a unifying solution, avoiding potential backlash from the supporters of the other high-profile candidates.

Cruz added, “If the Democrats pick any of those four, you tick off the other three and risk alienating their supporters. I think Michelle Obama brings the Obama pedigree. She parachutes in with also the suit of armor of a First Lady with high positives and relatively low negatives. And I think they can justify to everyone who gets snubbed, ‘Well, look, we went with Michelle Obama instead.’ I don’t know if she wants it. But I do think it would be much more attractive to her to come in next summer and just campaign a couple of months to the general rather than having to spend two years campaigning vigorously on the ground.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)