Prosecutors Now Investigating Biden Mishandling Classified Documents As A Senator





The federal investigation looking into President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents, originally stemming from his time as Vice President, has broadened its scope to include periods during his tenure in the U.S. Senate, according to sources familiar with the investigation who spoke to ABC News.

Special Counsel Robert Hur and his team have spent approximately nine months speaking with a wide range of witnesses. Estimates suggest up to 100 individuals, encompassing executive assistants, White House attorneys, senior advisers, and others, have been interviewed. Some of these witnesses have been called back for additional sessions.

Preliminary findings suggest instances of oversight during Biden’s vice-presidency. However, the mismanagement of certain classified documents during his exit from the vice-presidency in 2017 is viewed more as a possible oversight rather than a deliberate violation, based on these interviews.

Hur has expressed his commitment to ensuring the investigation remains unbiased, anchored firmly in evidence and facts. As of now, no final decisions have been reached, and the investigation continues.

Contrary to the high-profile investigations surrounding former President Donald Trump, Hur’s inquiry has remained relatively under the radar since its commencement in January, even though it concerns a sitting president.

Details shared with ABC News indicate that Hur’s team has obtained documents from the initial phase of the Obama administration, trying to piece together the protocols informing Vice President Biden about sensitive matters. Witnesses have described being questioned about email communications dating back to 2010, along with queries related to the storage and handling of classified materials within the White House. Records even suggest an examination of practices during Biden’s Senate days.

A recurring theme in the investigation appears to be President Biden’s habits concerning document retention. Investigators are keen to ascertain the exact storage locations for Biden’s notes, documents, briefing materials, and notecards. Particular emphasis has been on whether Biden accessed classified information through personal devices, such as an iPad or cell phone.

