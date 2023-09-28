



In startling comments, Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s security council and former Russian president, stated that Russia might be pushed into a direct conflict with NATO, hinting at the possibility of a third world war.

“It appears Russia is cornered with diminishing alternatives other than to engage in a ground confrontation with NATO,” Medvedev said in a public statement. He further compared the 74-year-old NATO alliance to Hitler’s Axis, calling it an “overtly fascist bloc” but with a more extensive reach.

Drawing attention to a recent incident in the Canadian Parliament, Medvedev criticized the applauding of Yaroslav Hunka, 98, a former member of the Waffen-SS Galicia Division during World War II. Hunka had been introduced and praised during Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit last Friday.

In his speech to Canada’s House of Commons, Speaker Anthony Rota had introduced Hunka as a World War II veteran who fought for Ukrainian independence against the Russians and labeled him a “hero.” Following a public outcry, Rota expressed regret for his actions and resigned.

“No one, including my fellow parliamentarians or the Ukrainian delegation, was privy to my plans or my speech,” Rota mentioned in a formal statement.

Drawing parallels between past wars and the present situation, Medvedev, who served as the Russian president from 2008 to 2012 and was also its longest-serving prime minister, underscored the dire ramifications of such a conflict, hinting that it could surpass the devastation of World War II.

