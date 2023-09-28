CI-AI: US Intelligence Agencies Launching AI Chatbot To Help Sift Through Data





The CIA and associated US intelligence agencies are set to launch a new AI chatbot, modeled after systems like ChatGPT, to streamline their data analysis efforts. According to a report from Bloomberg on Tuesday, the chatbot will be trained on public datasets and provide sourced answers for verification.

Randy Nixon, the Director of Open Source Enterprise at the CIA, expressed the challenges faced by the intelligence community. “We’ve transitioned from traditional media outlets to an expansive digital realm. Finding critical information is akin to finding needles in a needle field,” said Nixon. The new AI tool aims to simplify this process, and it will soon be distributed among the US intelligence agencies.

The AI tool’s features are expected to include data lookup, interactive queries, and efficient summarization of vast data troves. “Our data collection capacities have vastly expanded. The tool will ensure the right information reaches the agents while also enabling functionalities like auto-summarization,” Nixon explained.

However, while the CIA remains tight-lipped about the foundational AI used for its chatbot, concerns arise about what constitutes “public data” and the potential privacy implications. Once operational, the chatbot will be available to the entire 18-agency US intelligence community, excluding lawmakers and the general public.

Nixon has assured that the tool will adhere to US privacy regulations, but questions remain about the system’s security and potential misuse of technically “public” data. Notably, past incidents have seen federal entities acquiring large data sets, such as mobile locations, through commercial avenues bypassing legal protocols.

China’s ambition to dominate the AI realm by 2030 might have influenced the US’s decision to expedite the tool’s development. As a response to China’s growing AI influence and considering the potential risks of AI, the Biden administration introduced the Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights, establishing core values. Moreover, the administration has earmarked $140 million for new AI research institutes and has been actively engaging with AI industry leaders to ensure ethical product development.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)