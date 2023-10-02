MONSEY: Child Critical After Pulled From Lake Suzanne On First Day Of Sukkos





A 7 year old child is fighting for his life after he was pulled from Lake Suzanne in Monsey, early Shabbos afternoon.

Monsey Scoop is reporting, that two children were playing near the lake, when one child fell in and was unable to swim to safety. The other child ran to get assistance.

Rockland Hatzolah, Chaverim Of Rockland, Monsey Fire Department, and other emergency personnel rushed to the scene and managed to pull the child out of the lake. Unfortunately, the child was underwater for quite sometime.

He was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. Over Yom Tov, he was transferred to Westchester County Medical Center.

Please say Tehillim for Eliezer Ben Chaya Hinda.