An explosion at a two-story townhouse in the Patio Homes development located at 15 James Place in Kiamesha Lake has left two children and one adult seriously injured.

The explosion took place around 12:30 p.m. on Shabbos and seems to have been caused by a propane leak. Monticello Fire Department responded to the scene.

Catskills Hatzolah was called for mutual aid and transported two critical patients.

