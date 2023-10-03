UH OH: Trump Co-Conspirator Seeks To Flip On Him In Immunity Deal





Former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik has sought immunity before agreeing to testify in the upcoming trial against former President Donald Trump and 18 other defendants regarding alleged election fraud in Georgia.

Kerik, a well-known associate of Trump, had notably served under then-Mayor Rudy Giuliani. He has previously faced legal consequences for ethics violations and tax fraud and was subsequently pardoned by Trump. Recent reports suggest that Kerik might be prepared to provide testimony for the Fulton County prosecutors if immunity is granted.

According to CNN journalists Paula Reid and Zachary Cohen, Kerik’s attorney, Tim Parlatore, emphasized that the indictment identified his client as a “co-conspirator”. While Kerik wasn’t explicitly named, CNN had earlier indicated that he is referred to as co-conspirator No. 5 within the documents.

The aim of the Fulton County DA’s office in issuing this subpoena seems to be to obtain pivotal testimony that could illuminate the actions taken by Trump and his allies to challenge the 2020 election results in Georgia. The trial for two of the 19 defendants, Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell, both associated with Trump, is scheduled for October 23.

Recently, Scott Hall was the first among the 18 co-defendants to respond to the charges, entering a guilty plea last Friday.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)