MAILBAG: Are We There Yet? Things To Keep In Mind On Chol Hamoed





With Sukkos here and the joy of Yom Tov permeating the atmosphere, we are surrounded with questions. More specifically, “What are you doing for Chol Hamoed???”

With almost 5 days of Chol Hamoed, everyone is very excited talking about over 121 different options available.

Well, before you take a trip to the 95th floor of the World Trade Center, or a Wednesday outing to the Bronx zoo, let’s keep in mind a few important items.

1) Making a kiddush hashem. As yidden, we know the world watches us. Let’s not give anyone a reason to make our Chol Hamoed outing viral.

2) Security: before you leave your house make sure to lock up your windows and doors. Set Shabbos clocks as needed and if you are leaving a car at home be sure to remove any visible items of value.

3) The world may not know what a lulav and esrog is. Yes, it’s true. Feel free to take a moment and explain it to your neighbor or a stranger at the hotel you are staying at. Who knows, maybe they’re Jewish and want their mitzva too!

Going to a hotel!? Before popping up your sukkah, maybe kindly ask the front desk if it’s okay to do so, and explain why you want to do it.

4) Driving & Parking: This may come as a shock to some, but the whole world doesn’t operate like Brooklyn. If you are traveling, be aware of the road around you. When parking don’t double park or use a handicapped spot – even if it’s “just for a minute.”

5) Trash belongs in trash cans. Keep in mind that our packaging and wrappers are unique. No need to leave a mess behind.

6) LEAVE ENOUGH TIME! Every year there are stories of people getting stuck at entertainment venues or in traffic close to the zman. Pay attention to closing times and Zmanim.

Name withheld upon request

NOTE: The views expressed here are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of YWN.

DO YOU HAVE AN OPINION YOU WOULD LIKE TO SEE POSTED ON YWN? SEND IT TO US FOR REVIEW.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)