MUST WATCH: Rav Yitzchok Sorotzkin Delivers Fiery Rebuke To Those Opposing Avi Schnall’s Assembly Bid





Rav Yitzchok Sorotzkin shlit”a on Thursday issued a video making clear that Avi Schnall has his endorsement and the endorsement of all Gedolei Yisroel across America to run for Assembly in the 30th Legislative District.

Rav Yitzchok also explained the position of the Moetzes Gedolei Hatorah, explaining why they urged him to run for the Assembly seat, and how Avi can potentially accomplish tremendous things if elected to office.

“I’m very sad to hear that there’s a false rumor going around that Rav Elya Ber retracted [his endorsement]… it’s not true!” he stresses. “Rav Elya Ber was for him, and he is for him, and all the gedolim unanimously are backing him.”

“The shoresh of all the Churban in Klal Yisroel comes when your not mevatel your daas to the chachmei hatorah,” Rav Yitzchak says several minutes later, rebuking those who are opposing Avi’s candidacy.

Watch the full video below.