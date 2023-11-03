DEATH TOLL RISES TO 25: IDF Announces Deaths of Six IDF Soldiers Killed In Gaza





The IDF released for publication on Friday the tragic deaths of another six IDF Soldiers killed fighting Hamas terrorists inside Gaza.

Sgt. First Class (res.) Yedidya Eliyahu, 25, from Karnei Shomron, was a soldier in the Combat Engineering Corps 8170th Battalion.

Staff Sergeant Itai Sa’adon HY”D, 21 years old, from the Galilee community of Har Halutz, was a tank commander in the 401st Armored Brigade’s 52nd Battalion

Captain Beni Wais HY”D, 22 years old, from Haifa, a platoon commander in the 195th Battalion, 460th Brigade, was killed in battle in the north of the Gaza Strip.

Major (res.) Uriah Mash HY”D, 41 years old, from Telamon, an armored fighter in the 52nd Battalion, 401st Brigade, fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

Major (res.) Yehonatan Yosef Brand HY”D, 28 years old, from Jerusalem, an armored fighter in the 52nd Battalion, 401st Brigade, was killed in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

Maj. Gen. Gil Pishitz HY”D, 39 years old, plowing, tank driver in the 9th Battalion, 401st Brigade, fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

The total number of soldiers killed since the start of the IDF’s ground incursion into Gaza is 25.

– Yair Nifousy HY”D from Adi.

– Lt. Col. Salman Habaka, of Druze village of Yanuh-Jat

– Lieutenant (res.) Yuval Zilber, H’yd, of Ramat Gan,

– Sgt. First Class Shalev Zion Sharabi, of Matna Omer

– Staff Sergeant Roei Wolf of Ramat Gan

– Staff Sergeant Lavi Lipschitz of Modiin

– Staff Sgt. Itai Yehuda, HY’d, of Rishon L’Tzion

– Staff Sgt. Shay Arvas, H’yd, of Holon.

– 2nd Lt. Pedayah Mark, H’yd, from the yishuv of Otniel in the Shomron

– 2nd Lt. Roi Sargosti, H’yd of Ramat Hanegev

– Lt. Ariel Reich, 24, from Jerusalem

– Cpl. Asif Luger, 21, from Yagur

– Sgt. Adi Danan, from Yavne

– Staff Sgt. Hallel Solomon, 20, from Dimona

– Staff Sgt. Erez Mishlovsky, 20, from Oranit

– Staff Sgt. Adi Leon, 20, from Nili

– Cpl. Ido Ovadia, 19, from Tel Aviv

– Cpl. Lior Siminovich, 19, from Herzliya

– Staff Sgt. Roei Dawi, 20, from Jerusalem.

The total number of soldiers killed since Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7th is now 341.

Hashem Yinkom Damam…

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)