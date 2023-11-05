UNPRECEDENTED: Lakewood Residents Turn Out En Masse To Vote Early For Avi Schnall [VIDEOS]





Roughly 1,400 residents cast their vote at the Lakewood Municipal Building today – a stunningly high number that is sending shockwaves throughout the state’s political infrastructure, Lakewood Alerts reports.

Incredibly, 23% of the voters who have cast early ballots in Lakewood were low-propensity voters, meaning they had either never voted before, or had last voted a long time ago.

Sunday’s massive turnout – which comes on top of several thousands in-person early votes that had early been cast since early voting began this past Sunday – comes following the unanimous call of the gedolim, rabbanim, and roshei yeshiva of Lakewood for residents to vote for Avi Schnall for Assembly.

Lines at the municipal building on Sunday afternoon snaked into and past the parking lot, with voters waiting patiently for their turn to heed the call of the gedolim. The turnout was so massive that the Ocean County Board of Elections sent additional voting machines to Lakewood to accommodate the crowds.

The turnout has turned heads in Ocean County and beyond, with Asbury Park Press reporter Erik Larsen stating that officials now consider the race between Avi Schnall and Ned Thomson to be a dead-heat, with the momentum heavily in favor of Schnall.

“We are extremely humbled that so many voters are coming out to support Avi as per the call of the gedolim,” the Schnall campaign said.

“However,” it stressed, “we must keep the momentum going. With early voting now over, we will need a very strong turnout on Tuesday, Election Day, to ensure that Avi is victorious in bringing the voice of the kehilla to Trenton.”