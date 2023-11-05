BBC CAN’T HANDLE THE TRUTH: The Part Of Herzog’s Interview It Chose Not To Air





Israeli President Isaac Herzog was interviewed last week by BBC but the British network only aired six minutes out of the 28-minute interview.

Herzog’s spokesperson Naor Ihia decided to release a clip of part of the interview that the BBC chose not to air.

Ihia stated: “Something about the way the BBC conducted the interview made me think that it’s worthwhile that I have my own video of what the president says before someone tries to censor or distort it… So here are the things the BBC didn’t want the world to hear.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)