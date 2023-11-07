UNPRECEDENTED: Lakewood Votes Amid Historic Unanimous Call From Gedolim; Thousands More Needed To Secure Victory





Lakewood residents are heading to the polls today, heeding the unanimous call of the gedolim of Lakewood and beyond to elect Avi Schnall as their new representative in the New Jersey Assembly.

The endorsements Avi Schnall has received from gedolim across the spectrum – from Litvish to Chasidish to Sfardi – have created an unprecedented coalition of Daas Torah backing a specific candidate.

Despite the naysayers and individuals spreading blatantly false rumors that some gedolim have retracted their endorsements, YWN has been in direct contact with nearly every gadol that signed a letter of support or endorsement of Avi Schnall, and has confirmed that every one of them remains staunchly in support of his candidacy.

The support is of no surprise – as the director of Agudah’s New Jersey Office, Avi Schnall has already accomplished tremendous things for the Lakewood kehilla, and being in the Assembly would turbocharge his efforts to advance the kehilla’s interests.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)