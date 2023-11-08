HY”D: IDF Announces Death Of Eliyahu Benyamin Elmakayes In Gaza





The IDF announced the death of Major (res.) Eliyahu Benyamin Elmakayes, 29, from Jerusalem, an engineering soldier in Battalion 8219, Brigade 551, killed during fighting in central Gaza on Wednesday.

His death brings the number of soldiers killed in Gaza to 34, and 352 since Oct 7th.

Additionally, the IDF announced that 5 soldiers were seriously injured during fighting in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday.

They are an officer and two soldiers from the 202nd Battalion, Parachute Brigade, a reserve officer from the 697th Battalion, 551st Brigade, and a reserve soldier from the 6551st Battalion, 551st Brigade.

