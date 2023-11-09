TERROR IN ISRAEL: Young Couple Injured In Shooting Attack, Baby Spared





Terrorists opened fire late Wednesday night at a young couple and a five-month-old baby traveling in a car near Itamar in the Shomron.

The parents, in their early 20s, were hit by gunfire, with one seriously wounded and the other moderately wounded. They managed to continue driving until the intersection, where they were met by paramedics who administered emergency medical aid and evacuated them to Beilinson Hospital, one by helicopter and one by ambulance.

B’Chasdei Hashem, the baby was not injured in the incident but was also evacuated to the hospital for evaluation.

A large number of security forces arrived at the scene and launched a manhunt for the terrorist who fled the scene.

According to a statement from the hospital on Thursday morning, the victims are now hospitalized in moderate condition.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)