Agudath Israel of America Advocates for Doubling NY School Safety and Security Funding





In the last month, hate crimes in the United States have increased significantly, particularly those perpetrated against Jews. In New York City alone, 51 hate crimes were committed in one week this past month. Agudath Israel of America sees this as a serious concern in need of advocacy.

A key advocacy goal of Agudath Israel, at federal and state levels, has long been ensuring that our schools and community organizations receive much-needed security funding. During this troubling time, however, Agudah is prioritizing student safety.

The Nonpublic School Safety and Equipment (NPSE) Grant, established in 2016, reimburses nonpublic schools in New York for certain safety and security equipment. The Agudah has been a staunch supporter of NPSE since its inception and, together with its coalition partners, successfully advocated for the program’s increase from $4.5 million to $45 million annually. In addition, Agudah’s Department of Yeshiva Services, led by Rabbi Yehoshua Pinkus and Rabbi Ami Bazov, guide hundreds of New York State yeshivos and Bais Yaakovs in the use of NPSE and other funding streams.

Given the current climate, Agudah and its partners are advocating for an increase in the NPSE program to $90 million.

Senate Deputy Majority Leader Mike Gianaris (D-Queens) and Assemblyman Andrew Hevesi (D-Queens) each circulated letters in their respective houses of government calling for Governor Kathy Hochul to increase the NPSE funding. The Agudah thanks Governor Hochul and the New York State Education Department for expediting the release of the current NPSE funds. At the current funding level of $120 per child, the much-needed funds are triple what they were in 2021.

Dozens of legislators in both houses have signed the letters in favor of increasing the NPSE funding, showing bipartisan support to keep New York schools safe, and encouraging Governor Hochul to double the NPSE annual budget from $45 to the proposed $90 million. Earlier this week, Senator Gianaris publicly affirmed his commitment to the NPSE increase at a press conference in Queens.

“The antisemitic crimes we are seeing today are unprecedented,” said Rabbi Yeruchim Silber, director of New York government relations. “We are grateful to Senator Gianaris and Assemblyman Hevesi for spearheading this initiative to keep our students safe.”