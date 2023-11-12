PHOTO: Thousands Of Chabad Shluchim Pose For Annual Iconic Photo In Front of Chabad World Headquarters





Already an iconic New York tradition, with thousands of Hasidic rabbis–clad in traditional garb–posing together as part of the International Kinus Hashluchim, this year’s edition carried added meaning as the Jewish community faces unprecedented adversity.

At the forefront of this year’s conference, the 40th year it is being held, is the tragedy in Israel, and exploring more ways to support the people of Israel, as well as strengthen Jewish pride at home in the face of rising hate and antisemitism. An estimated 1,400 Chabad rabbis were unable to travel to the conference from Israel as they chose to remain behind with their communities in this fraught time.

This massive display of Jewish pride sent a message of confidence and strength to Jewish communities around the globe in what was a high-energy moment and an opportunity to sense the global Jewish awakening of this moment.

According to a recent survey of Chabad rabbis in the U.S., released as part of the conference, 98.6% of respondents said that since October 7, 2023 they have seen an increase in personal practice related to Jewish traditions and observances among community members.

The rabbis stood, sat or clambered onto bleachers in front of 770 Eastern Parkway, home to Chabad-Lubavitch World Headquarters, as they proudly represented their communities from across the world.

(Source: Chabad.org)