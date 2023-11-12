Moetzos Gedolei Hatorah Of Eretz Yisroel And America Declare Monday A Worldwide Yom Tefillah





In a joint statement signed by the Moetzos Gedolei Hatorah of Eretz Yisroel (Agudas Yisroel, Degel Hatorah and Moetzet Chachmei Hatorah of Shas) the Gedolim have issued a call declaring this Monday, Yom Kippur Katan, a worldwide Yom Tefillah in light of the ongoing war. It was undersigned by the Moetzes Gedolei Hatzolah of Agudath Israel of America.

A letter from the Moetzes translates to English as follows:

It is a time of suffering for the Jewish nation – may the suffering be the source of salvation; the strength of the Jewish people is only through prayer.

Because of the difficult situation now in Eretz Yisroel, where fear threatens within and without, we call to our brothers in Eretz Yisroel and in the Diaspora, to gather this Monday, erev rosh chodesh Kislev: Men, women, and children, to cry out and to pray, and to awaken repentance, each congregation according to its custom, with recitation of Tehillim, or, to those with the custom, with the prayers of Yom Kippur Koton, which have the power to annul difficult decrees.

People should gather to pray in multitudes, in Kollel, yeshivas (for both older and younger students), in shuls, and in Bais Yaakov and seminaries (from 7th grade and above). Women should endeavor to gather in ezros nashim in shuls. Anyone who is not able to join in person, should join together with Klal Yisroel’s prayer from wherever they are.

We can rely only on our Father in Heaven, Who does not spurn the prayers of the many. May He listen to the sound of our supplication and favor us with great mercy and everlasting salvation.

Moatzos Gedolei HaTorah of Eretz Yisroel

Degel HaTorah

Agudas Yisroel

Chachmei HaTorah

We also join in the above proclamation.

Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah of America