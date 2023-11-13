DRAMATIC FOOTAGE: IDF Elite Unit 669 Has Carried Out Over 60 Medevacs From Gaza [VIDEO & PHOTOS]





The Israeli Air Force’s elite search and rescue Unit 669 has conducted over 60 medical evacuations from within the Gaza Strip during the military’s ground offensive. These evacuations involved transporting wounded soldiers to hospitals in Israel. Unit 669 comprises rescue specialists, combat medics, doctors, and helicopter pilots.

In addition to the medical evacuations, the unit has executed 200 other operations since October 7, during the conflict in southern Israel during the initial weeks of the war.

The Israel Defense Forces released footage showcasing a Unit 669 helicopter entering the Gaza Strip via the sea. The helicopter arrived off the coast and retrieved two wounded soldiers who had been injured while engaging with Hamas.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)