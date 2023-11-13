WATCH: IDF Kills 21 Terrorists Who Open Fire From Gaza Hospital





Hamas terrorists opened fire at IDF soldiers from the entrance of the Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza City on Monday.

The terrorists embedded themselves into a group of civilians at the entrance to the hospital and opened fire and launched RPGs at the soldiers

The IDF soldiers waited until the civilians left the area and then fired at the terrorists, who had meanwhile been joined by additional terrorists from nearby buildings.

The IDF forces succeeded in eliminating 21 terrorists.

“This incident is another example of Hamas’ continued exploitation of civilian sites, including hospitals, to shoot at IDF forces,” the IDF spokesperson said.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)