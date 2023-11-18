IDF Announces The Deaths Of 6 Soldiers, Raising The Death Toll To 57





The IDF on Motzei Shabbos announced the deaths of six more soldiers who fell in the Gaza Strip, raising the death toll of soldiers killed in Gaza to 57.

The soldiers are:

Cpt. Eden Provisor, H’yd, 21, from Alfei Menashe.

Staff Sgt. Shachar Fridman, H’yd, 21, from Jerusalem.

Staff Sgt. Shlomo Gurtovnik, H’yd, 21, from Modiin.

Master Sgt. (res.) David (Dudi) Digmi, H’yd, 43, from Rishon L’Tzion.

Staff Sgt. Adi Malik Harb, 19, from Beit Jann, a Druze village in northern Israel.

Maj. Jamal Abba, 23, from Peki’in, a Druze town in northern Israel.

The IDF added that eight soldiers were also seriously wounded in the Gaza Strip in recent days.

